Hibs starlet plays key role in SPFL Trust Trophy final as Airdrie delight secured with telling contribution
Josh O'Connor played a key role in the SPFL Trust Trophy final as Airdrie beat The New Saints 2-1.
The striker has been on loan at the Championship side this season, and came off the bench as Rhys McCabe's side got the better of their Welsh opposition. Ben Clark had put TNS ahead before Liam McStravick's terrific leveller.
O'Connor then found himself in the box, where he wrestled for the ball and was bundled over by Josh Pask. Nikolay Todorov converted the resulting spot-kick to seal Diamonds glory and wild celebrations at full-time. Kanayo Megwa and Murray Aitken are also on loan at Airdrie.
Player-manager McCabe said of the success: "It was very entertaining – too much so for my liking! We identified TNS playing a really high line, really aggressive, to allow their midfielders and forwards to go and press and hunt the ball and we got real joy playing with Nikolay up there today being a real focal point and McStravick making runs off him.
"I thought those two looked a threat especially in the first half. I'm proud of the boys. I sound like a broken record but football now is about a squad game. "Football is a short career and when you win silverware you've got to make sure you enjoy it. We'll do that but we've got a game on Friday and we've got to make sure that we recover well. The next few weeks is intense fixtures-wise and we've got a good opportunity to really push for the play-offs and end the season on a real high."
