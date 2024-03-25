The Hibs starlet has won silverware.

Josh O'Connor played a key role in the SPFL Trust Trophy final as Airdrie beat The New Saints 2-1.

The striker has been on loan at the Championship side this season, and came off the bench as Rhys McCabe's side got the better of their Welsh opposition. Ben Clark had put TNS ahead before Liam McStravick's terrific leveller.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

O'Connor then found himself in the box, where he wrestled for the ball and was bundled over by Josh Pask. Nikolay Todorov converted the resulting spot-kick to seal Diamonds glory and wild celebrations at full-time. Kanayo Megwa and Murray Aitken are also on loan at Airdrie.

Player-manager McCabe said of the success: "It was very entertaining – too much so for my liking! We identified TNS playing a really high line, really aggressive, to allow their midfielders and forwards to go and press and hunt the ball and we got real joy playing with Nikolay up there today being a real focal point and McStravick making runs off him.