Hibs striker takes aim at 'certain people' in farewell message

Le Fondre (second from left) played well and scored when fit.

Veteran insists team are on track for brighter future

Hibs striker Adam Le Fondre has taken a swipe at his treatment by “certain people” at Easter Road in his parting message to fans. But the veteran forward insists the Edinburgh club are “on the road to great things” in the season ahead.

Le Fondre singled out director of football Brian McDermott, as well as successive managers Lee Johnson and Nick Montgomery, for thanks and praise. He also expressed gratitude to the strength and conditioning staff who helped him back from a disruptive mid-season injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Englishman, allowed to return south to join his family when his contract expired at the end of the season, played well and contributed when fit during his one-year stint. He was also a popular figure with coaches, team-mates and supporters. But the 37-year-old, repeatedly hailed as one of the best goal scorers of his generation by Montgomery, included a cryptic clue about his treatment at Hibs in an Instagram post bidding farewell to the club.

Le Fondre posted: “Season complete, I’d like to thank Brian McDermott and Lee Johnson for bringing me to the club and Nick Montgomery for continued trust in my ability. I had a blast north of the border.

“Thanks to the lads for welcoming me into the dressing room, really good bunch of people! Some weirdos mind! Thanks to the medical and S&C staff for looking after me during a tough period for me being injured!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad