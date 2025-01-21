Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Hibs talent has a famous relative that he leans on for support.

His allegiance might be with Rangers - but Hibs talent Oscar MacIntyre can still call in support from cousin Bob when he needs it.

The Easter Road starlet is out on loan at Queen of the South in League One and got a crack at Premiership outfit St Mirren on Scottish Cup business. Defeat was had but it was still valuable experience for the youngster working under boss Peter Murphy, who had him for a period at Annan Athletic.

Little brother Jacob is also in the Hibs system, currently out on loan at third tier rivals Kelty Hearts. Both players though can call in some words of wisdom from cousin and Scottish golf star Bob MacIntyre, who’s football affinity lies with Rangers when away from the golf course.

Despite that, he still regularly checks in on how his family members are doing in another sporting environment, as Hibs’ loanee at Palmerston opened up on his stint in Dumfries. He said: “Robert is my cousin on my dad's side and he's a decent golfer! Every now and then we have a wee chat. And he's always having a look and seeing what we're up to.

"He's a Rangers fan. I like to watch golf but I'm not so good at playing it. Jacob is also on loan from Hibs at Kelty and is doing really well. We have a bit of back and forth with one of us saying, 'We're doing better than you!'. It's good having someone in the same position as you.

"I was with the gaffer, Peter Murphy, last season at Annan and he's really bringing me on again. I definitely feel I'm developing. That's what loans are about, coming out and playing games. You need to rise to games like this and show what you can do."