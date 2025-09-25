Hibs made an array of transfer moves in the summer and a few in particular have caught the eye.

Hibs have a new midfield trio that looks set to thrive in the Premiership after an impressive midweek runout, according to one pundit.

David Gray made a host of summer signings and the engine room is one area that was added to in plentiful supply. Jamie McGrath was already secured on a pre-contract from Aberdeen, while Miguel Chaiwa has impressed since arriving from Young Boys. Josh Mulligan is also capable of playing in midfield and Dan Barlaser signed on a season-long loan deal from Middlesbrough before the window shut.

It was the Middlesbrough loanee, Chaiwa and McGrath who started in the 2-2 draw with Falkirk midweek. They impressed pundit Ian McCall, who was on Sportsound duty for the game, despite the Bairns coming from a couple goals down to take a point in the game. Chaiwa in particular left him impressed but pairing him with McGrath - who scored Hibs’ second goal - and Barlaser can create a midfield trio to be feared for head coach Gray.

Who can start in midfield for Hibs?

The ex-Falkirk and Partick Thistle boss said: “I think that their success came down to a really, really stable back three last year. You could pick it for the last 25 games. But I tell you what, the three lads that they've got in midfield, Chaiwa, Barlaser and McGrath,that was... Falkirk's goal was so crucial because the last 25 minutes of the first half, Hibs were dominating through these three boys.

“I mean, good, good players. Chaiwa looks as if he's a real find, a real talent. I think they'll be fine, but I think they need to get their back three back to what it was, whether that means Hanley comes into the middle of it, I don't know, but that's what it was based on last year. It looks a wee bit all over the place, wing backs may be going a wee bit too high. I think Falkirk exploited that, but as I said, Hibs will be fine. They'll still be up there, you know, competing for the top four, I think.”

Barlaser recently discussed his move from Middlesbrough to Hibs. He said earlier this month asked if playing against the likes of Rangers and Celtic was a draw for him in moving north: “Not really for me, no. It was to come and play games.

Dan Barlaser on transfer from Middlesbrough to Hibs

“I've played in big stadiums in England so it doesn't really fuss me about where I'm playing. It's just about playing as many minutes as I can, really. I mean, in terms of atmosphere, my first experience of Easter Road was very good. Yeah, yeah, yeah, good.

“Very good with all the, what was it, the little banners and stuff the fans held up coming out, that was very good - and obviously the atmosphere was very good.

“What really impressed me was how the fans backed the lads until the very end, so it was good to at least get a point for them in the end.”