Hibs have confirmed the exit news ahead of a friendly with Bolton Wanderers.

Hibs have confirmed an exit from the playing squad as a summer reshuffle continues at Easter Road.

Ahead of Saturday’s friendly with Bolton Wanderers for Darren McGregor’s testimonial, the club have signed striker Thibault Klidje for a record fee. Jamie McGrath, Raphael Sallinger and Josh Mulligan have also been signed up in preparation for the new Premiership season plus Europa League second round qualifying action vs FC Midtjylland.

There is also room for exits and one of those has now been sealed. Allan Delferriere joined Hibs in 2022 and has made nine appearances for the club, spending time out on loan at Edinburgh City, MFK Vystok and Racing FC Union Luxembourg. An agreement has now been reached to see him walk away from his current Easter Road terms.

Why Allan Delferriere is leaving Hibs

Head coach David Gray said: “Allan needs to be playing at this key point in his career and we are not able to give him that opportunity here. He’s a good person who always worked hard and had a smile on his face, so I would like to thank him for all his efforts. We wish him all the very best for the future.”

A club statement adds: “We can confirm that Allan Delferriere has left Hibernian FC by mutual consent. The 23-year-old has agreed a deal with the Club and departs with the best wishes of everyone at the Club. The Belgian defensive midfielder joined Hibs in February 2022 and made nine appearances in all competitions. Delferriere also spent time on loan at Edinburgh City, MFK Vystok and Racing FC Union Luxembourg.”

Thibault Klidje first words as Hibs player

One player Hibs fans will hope to see in action against Bolton is Klidje, who has had a work permit approved and is now eligible for selection. Speaking on his move, there was initial shock, but the opportunity at Hibs was one the striker previously at Luzern could not refuse.

He told club media: “The move came as a surprise for me, but to sign for a big Club like Hibs was very special! Now I am here, it feels great, and I hope I can contribute as much as possible. I was told about the project here at Hibs, what the Club wants to achieve, and I learned a bit about the City. I quickly realised Edinburgh is a very beautiful city and I am excited to join.

“I arrived at training this morning, and everyone has been very nice and made me feel welcome. I have met a lot of my new teammates, all the staff and it has been a great introduction. Everyone is very friendly, and I have enjoyed it a lot! I like to base my game around strikers that have a strong mentality, have pace and fight hard for the badge. It will be a pleasure to play at the Stadium for the first time. I can’t wait to get started, to play for the fans and to develop my own game here in Scotland. I am here to enjoy it.”