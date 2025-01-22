Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer news with Hibs flavourings including a former star leaving Derby County and another shining at Sunderland.

It’s been all quiet at Hibs this transfer window but that doesn’t mean that the club are shutting up shop for January.

Head coach David Gray has asserted that he expects business to be done in the recruitment period with the deadline on February 3rd fast approaching. Hibs are on a good run of form at the minute that has catapulted them into the European football conversation.

Adding strength in depth will only add to their chances of a top half finish this campaign. Nobody has been signed yet but Josh O’Connor and Jake Doyle-Hayes have left permanently. Nohan Kenneh has moved to this weekend’s Premiership opponents, Ross County, on loan.

Here is the latest transfer news with some Hibs flavour from a loan man of last season now shining at Sunderland to a former striker’s Derby County exit.

County could let two go

County boss Don Cowie admits the club could do some reshuffling in the form of exits ahead of the game against Hibs. Defender Ricki Lamie has been linked with a loan to Hamilton. He told HNM: “There’s a knock-on effect when players come in to the club.

“There are potentially two players who will leave the club this week. It’s still very early, but we’ve given them permission to speak to clubs that would put them in a better position to play regular football. We’ll see how that goes. I won’t say who, but there are a couple of players who potentially won’t be with us by the weekend.”

Collins departs Derby

James Collins has left Derby County for Lincoln City. The striker spent between 2013-14 at Hibs and despite a memorable goal in a 2-1 victory over Hearts, his stay was over the piece disappointing. He has continued to carve a good career for himself in the EFL and has now brought an end to two-and-a-half years at Derby by joining Lincoln. Director of football Jez George said: “Two 34-year-old players signed in this window!

“Everyone may be wondering about our model, but what we see in James is another metric far more important than his age – how many goals that he has scored consistently over more than 600 games. He did that for Derby County last season in helping them to win promotion and has done it all his career. James will also be brilliant in helping us to develop our young forwards and will add firepower, know-how and experience to the unit, which is really important.

“It is not easy to sign proven goal scorers of this calibre. This has taken a lot of work to get over the line, but patience and persistence has been the key and we are delighted that James joins us with everything to play for in our next 20 games."

Mayenda on the charge

Hibs have struck loan goal with Nectar Triantis, who has spent much of the last 12 months with the club on a temporary basis from Sunderland. He was joined in Leith last January by Eliezer Mayenda, who played four times and vanished off the scene. But to his credit, he’s battled back into Sunderland contention and now proving himself an important squad member with his goal in a 1-0 win over Derby this week.

Manager Regis le Bris said: “We have many young players, and for someone like Eli, they need experiences to grow. Obviously, in an ideal world, we would like to have (forward) players who are tall and fast, with a good technique and good finishing. In a perfect world, you want someone who can do everything. But we have to build these players. The players we have are talented, but they need time and experiences to grow. Eli is getting that, and he is doing well.”