Hibs could soon meet a familiar face after a former trialist was handed a chance to impress at a Premiership rival.

A former Hibs trialist has been handed an opportunity to belatedly earn a move to the Scottish Premiership.

Leeds United defender Kris Moore travelled to Dubai with Hibs last January as he underwent a trial period during Nick Montgomery’s managerial reign - and the then-Hibs boss remained open about reaching a possible agreement with the youngster at the end of the week.

Speaking at the time, he told the BBC: "It was important we had the opportunity to bring him in. He'll go back to Leeds and we'll have a discussion. If I believe he can help the club moving forward, that we'll discuss. Kanayo Megwa came back from his loan spell this week and I've been really impressed with him at right-back. Kris is more of a centre-back that has been playing right-back. “There could be an opportunity or we could decide to stay with what we've got in the building and keep Kanayo Megwa from going back out on loan because he's our player and the staff have been impressed with him this week in terms of the way that he's training."

No deal was offered to Moore and the versatile defender returned to Leeds and he has featured for the English Championship club’s Under-21s side throughout the season. However, with his contract now in its final six months, the 21-year-old has been handed another opportunity to earn a permanent move to the Premiership.

As reported by The Courier, St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari said: “We have a young centre-back Kris Moore training with us this week so we can have a look at him. He has come recommended for us so it will be interesting to see how he gets on. He has played for Leeds United’s under-21s team so we will watch him in training then see what we think.”

If Moore is able to secure a deal with St Johnstone, he could face Hibs on the final weekend of March when the two sides meet at Easter Road.