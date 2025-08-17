Here are some of the latest Hibs transfer headlines.

Hibs are in the midst of a jam packed schedule but that doesn’t mean transfer news is slowing down.

The Hibees have had a week to remember and they are looking to finish it off by progressing in the Premier Sports Cup, taking on Livingston at the last 16 stage on Sunday. A trip to Rangers awaits the winner but some fans may already be looking towards this Thursday and a Conference League play off match against Legia Warsaw.

After a dramatic 4-3 aggregate win over Partizan Belgrade was clinched midweek, David Gray’s side are now looking to reach the league phase, but two tough matches against Polish opposition await. The transfer window is still open and Hibs could yet be active, so here are some of the latest headlines, including a player’s exit reasons plus some murmurings out of Sunderland.

Rory Whittaker to Southampton reasons

Right-back Rory Whittaker has revealed why he’s decided now is the right time to try his hand south of the border. Hibs confirmed on Saturday that the Scotland youth international had joined the Championship side south of the border for an undisclosed fee, having already etched his name into Hibs history by becoming their youngest ever player at 16 years old and 44 days. Overall he made 14 appearances but believes Southampton is a place where he can better himself.

Initially going into the U21s side, Whittaker said: "I think the facilities here are really good. It's exceptional, so I think I can better myself on the pitch and off the pitch here. Coming here is a massive thing for me, I obviously want to try and get into that First Team, every young player wants to, that's the main goal but right now it's just to settle in and enjoy my time.”

Director of Group Talent Strategy, Andy Goldie, added "Rory is another positive addition to our Under-21s group, having already gained impressive First Team and international experience in Scotland. His athletic profile and offensive qualities provide more competition and depth in the full back areas, which is important for us to continue to build on the success of last season."

Nectar Triantis to Hibs and Sunderland future latest

The ongoing saga this summer surrounding Hibs has been will or won’t Nectar Triantis return to the club after an outstanding loan spell last season. He was converted from defender to engine room enforcer on the way to a third place finish in the Premiership but where he plays his football this season is unknown. Triantis has featured in pre season at parent club Sunderland but was not involved in the matchday squad for their 3-0 win at the Stadium of Light.

Now new reports from Alan Nixon suggest Triantis ‘may be looking for a move to Europe’ amid links to Hibs, the MLS and English Championship. He initially arrived at Hibs on loan with Eliezer Mayenda, who made four appearances before quietly returning to Sunderland. His career has turned dramatically, a key player last season as Regis Le Bris side were promoted from the Championship and the forward penned a long term extension this month. Now, he has sent the Stadium of Light wild in netting their first Premier League goal upon their return after eight years, just 18 months after his Hibs struggle.

Mayenda said: “It was a great game for us – we played very well and I’m so happy for the first win. It was an amazing feeling to score, and for it to be our first goal back in the Premier League is even more special. The atmosphere was incredible. I thought we had to win the first game to be competitive for the season, and we did that. The fans pushed us all the way and gave us the energy to keep going. We need to stay focused, keep working, and keep moving forward. This is only the beginning, but today was a big step for us.”