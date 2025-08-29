The Scotland international has been linked with a transfer move to Easter Road as we enter the final days of the summer window.

We are now in the final few days of the summer transfer window and there are still incomings expected at Hibs before Monday’s 11pm deadline in Scotland.

David Gray has already added six major additions to his first team squad; Thibault Klidjé, Miguel Chaiwa, Raphael Sallinger, Jamie McGrath, Josh Mulligan and Grant Hanley. After last night’s heartbreaking UEFA Europa Conference League exit at the hands of Legia Warsaw in Poland the capital club now know how their 2025/26 campaign will shape up so have a clear vision of what reinforcements are needed in the coming days.

Another striker is on the wishlist for the Hibees’ gaffer and Scotland international Lyndon Dykes has recently been linked with a return to the Scottish Premiership. The former Livingston forward is currently with Birmingham City of the English Football League Championship but could be available for a permanent or loan move after the Blues’ strengthened their own attacking line.

Birmingham City vs Leicester City team news

Hibs fans may have been looking for a hint as to Dykes’ future tonight with Birmingham hosting Leicester City at St Andrew’s Stadium in the Friday Night Football action from English football’s second tier. That match is live on Sky Sports for anyone interested in watching.

The 29-year old has been named on the bench for the hosts which will likely quell speculation that a move north of the border is imminent, at least in the next 12 to 24 hours anyway. He has already featured five times for Birmingham this season and scored one goal which came against Blackburn Rovers earlier this month.

The Edinburgh Evening News reported earlier this week that Hibs were one of a number of clubs seen as a possible destination for Dykes should he leave the Blues before the end of the transfer window. The possibility of signing the powerful forward was put to David Gray last week and he is someone the head coach would welcome with open arms at Easter Road.

David Marshall factor could play part in securing Dykes transfer to Hibs

Hibs Technical Performance Director David Marshall has already played his part in helping the Edinburgh club secure one major signing this summer. It’s understood that the former goalkeeper’s relationship with ex Scotland teammate Grant Hanley was a major factor in the veteran defender signing for the Hibees.

Dykes was also part of several Scotland squads alongside Marshall, and shared in that memorable night in Belgrade where the former Celtic stopper saved Aleksandar Mitrovic’s penalty and sent Scotland through to the delayed Euro 2020 finals. It seems likely then that he would try and influence another former international teammate into joining Hibs.