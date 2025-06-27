Nathan Moriah-Welsh has left Hibs and signed for EFL club Mansfield Town (Pic: SNS) | SNS Group

Mansfield Town have signed the Guyana international who was entering the final year of his Hibs contract.

Hibs have confirmed that midfielder Nathan Moriah-Welsh has left the club to sign for Mansfield Town in England’s League One.

The news comes shortly after the Edinburgh club announced the arrival of Josh Mulligan on a four year contract to add further competition for places in the middle of the park. With the 23-year old Guyana international’s game time set to be severely limited he has now departed the club with head coach David Gray’s best wishes.

He said: “First of all, I would like to wish Nathan all the very best for his future career. He is good professional, and he has been brilliant to work with.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t provide Nathan with as much game-time as he would’ve liked, due to the number of options we have in the middle of the pitch. Hopefully, he will be able to kick-on and embrace this new challenge at Mansfield Town.”

Hibernian FC Sporting Director, Malky Mackay added: “It was important that we found the right club and got the right deal for Nathan to make sure he continued to progress his career. He is terrific young man, a top professional and a credit to his family.

“He leaves with the very best wishes from myself and from everyone at the Football Club and we wish him the best of luck going forward.”

Moriah-Welsh signed for Hibs in January 2024 and went on to make 40 appearances during his time at the Club including 24 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring one goal, which came against Peterhead in the League Cup.

The 26-times capped Guyana international now returns to England, where he has spent the majority of his playing career having come through the ranks at AFC Bournemouth before featuring for Newport County prior to joining Hibs.

Speaking to the official Mansfield Town website, who confirmed his signing on Friday afternoon, Moriah-Welsh said: “Mansfield was the club that stood out to me the most. I’ve had chats with the gaffer [Nigel Clough] and Simon [Clough] and everything seemed to make sense so it’s the right move at the right time to go and push on.

“Having chats with Will Evans and Aaron Lewis, good things were said about the club. I’ve played here previously in the past and it’s always been a tough game so all those things added up to a good move in the end.

“I always want to improve as a player and a person. I’m an energetic midfielder who wants to get up and down and likes a tackle.”

Mansfield Town finished 17th in England’s League One last season with 15 wins in the league from 46 matches. They will be hoping to climb further up the table in their 2025/26 campaign with the addition of Moriah-Welsh and possibly more.