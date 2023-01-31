But with both players expected to play a part in tonight’s cinch Premiership clash with Ross County in Dingwall, club chiefs have issued a stern hands-off warning to potential suitors, with Hibs not interested in losing either player this close to the transfer window deadline.

Nisbet has attracted interest thanks to his form since he returned from a ten-month injury lay-off, and has scored eight goals in seven league matches. Campbell, meanwhile, scored three and set up two more in Saturday’s 6-0 cuffing of Aberdeen and is level with his Easter Road team-mate on goals scored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan, managed by former Hibs boss Shaun Maloney, have also registered an interest in Ewan Henderson. The 22-year-old worked with Maloney at Celtic and the ex-Belgium No.2 sanctioned his move to Easter Road last January on a loan-then-permanent arrangement and it remains to be seen if the English Championship side submit a formal offer for the player.

There has been interest from Wigan in Ewan Henderson, left, and Kevin Nisbet

However, Henderson’s situation will have no impact on Hibs’ pursuit of Swindon Town midfielder Jonny Williams. The Robins have already turfed out an offer from the Easter Road side for the 29-year-old, who helped Wales reach the semi-finals of Euro 2016, but Hibs are considering making an improved offer for the player, who is out of contract in the summer and has plenty of admirers in England.

WIlliams has played for a string of clubs in England including Crystal Palace, Charlton, Ipswich, and Sunderland. Predominantly a number ten, he can also operate out wide and that versatility may be particularly attractive to Lee Johnson, who likes his players to be strong in more than one position.

Hibs are also working hard on bringing in an experienced centre-back. Former Manchester City youngster CJ Egan-Riley arrived on a half-season loan form Burnley on Monday but with Rocky Bushiri facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines and Ryan Porteous having joined Watford last week, the club’s defensive options are looking light with just three first-team centre-backs, including Egan-Riley, available as things stand. But the club won’t be pursuing Stuart Findlay of Oxford United, despite earlier interest in the former Kilmarnock defender.