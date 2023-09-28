News you can trust since 1873
Hibs v Aberdeen: 9 recent cup clashes ahead of Scottish League Cup semi final clash

Hibs have reached the semi-final of the Scottish League Cup following 4-2 win over St Mirren

By Susanna Sealy
Published 28th Sep 2023, 19:46 BST

Hibs are through to the semi-final of the Scottish League Cup following their 4-2 win over St Mirren in Wednesday’s quarter-final clash. Despite the Saints breaking away first, goals from Elie Youan, Dylan Vente and two from Martin Boyle ensured it would be the homeside reaching November’s semi-finals at Hampden Park.

They will now prepare to face Aberdeen who beat Ross County 2-1 in their semi-final. This is Hibs’ manager Nick Montgomery’s first league cup win in Scotland and his second victory since joining the side. Speaking after the win, the former Central Coast Mariners boss said: “Overall, I was really pleased. I thought we more than deserved to win the game.

“We dominated every facet of the game, but credit to them they came full of confidence after their long run undefeated. I saw that as an opportunity to end that run and the boys did that.”

While both sides will now be preparing for their Scottish Premiership returns this weekend, with Hibs welcoming Dundee, here are the most recent Cup fixtures between Hibs and their semi-final opponents Aberdeen.

1. September 2018: Hibs 0-0 Aberdeen (Dons win 6-5 on penalties)

2. April 2017: Hibs 2-3 Aberdeen

3. September 2015: Hibs 2-0 Aberdeen

4. February 2013: Hibs 1-0 Aberdeen

