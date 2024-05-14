Hibs will kick off the post-Nick Montgomery era on Wednesday night when Motherwell become Easter Road’s final visitors of the Premiership season.

The game comes just over 24 hours after it was confirmed the former Central Coast Mariners boss had been ‘relieved of his duties’ just eight months after he was confirmed as successor to Lee Johnson at Easter Road. During that time, Hibs missed out on a top six finish and Saturday’s 4-0 home defeat against Aberdeen will now go down as the final match of Montgomery’s underwhelming reign.

Former Hibs captain David Gray will step up to take caretaker charge for a fourth time, starting with Wednesday’s home clash with Motherwell before a season-ending visit to Livingston on Sunday.