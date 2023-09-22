Hibs v St Johnstone injury news as 5 out and 4 doubts

Latest injury updates as we take a look at the team news for Hibs v St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership

St Johnstone could leapfrog Hibs in the Scottish Premiership this weekend if the bottom of the table side pulls off an away win at Easter Road on Saturday.

Nick Montgomery will be confident that his Hibs side can avoid that happening this weekend after a win against Aberdeen and a draw against Kilmarnock on the road in the last two showed signs of life after the club's shaky start to the season.

The Hibs boss will be without some key players this weekend, but so too will be St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean, here's your latest team news ahead of the fixture.

1 . Joe Wollacott - Hibs DOUBT - Still struggling with thigh issues and more likely than not to miss out this weekend.

2 . Jake Doyle-Hayes - Hibs DOUBT - Has been in training since August but no sign of an immediate return.

3 . Chris Cadden - Hibs OUT - Cadden ruptured his Achilles tendon back in May and is still on the road to recovery.