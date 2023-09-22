News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
Wilko reveals dates for final store closures following its collapse
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Natwest makes pledge after glitch with its cash machines

Hibs v St Johnstone injury news as 5 out and 4 doubts

Latest injury updates as we take a look at the team news for Hibs v St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 19:00 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 19:18 BST

St Johnstone could leapfrog Hibs in the Scottish Premiership this weekend if the bottom of the table side pulls off an away win at Easter Road on Saturday.

Nick Montgomery will be confident that his Hibs side can avoid that happening this weekend after a win against Aberdeen and a draw against Kilmarnock on the road in the last two showed signs of life after the club's shaky start to the season.

The Hibs boss will be without some key players this weekend, but so too will be St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean, here's your latest team news ahead of the fixture.

DOUBT - Still struggling with thigh issues and more likely than not to miss out this weekend.

1. Joe Wollacott - Hibs

DOUBT - Still struggling with thigh issues and more likely than not to miss out this weekend. Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
DOUBT - Has been in training since August but no sign of an immediate return.

2. Jake Doyle-Hayes - Hibs

DOUBT - Has been in training since August but no sign of an immediate return. Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
OUT - Cadden ruptured his Achilles tendon back in May and is still on the road to recovery.

3. Chris Cadden - Hibs

OUT - Cadden ruptured his Achilles tendon back in May and is still on the road to recovery. Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
DOUBT - On his way back to fitness and made the bench last week so could be on for a cameo this weekend after an ankle injury.

4. Dylan Levitt - Hibs

DOUBT - On his way back to fitness and made the bench last week so could be on for a cameo this weekend after an ankle injury. Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:St JohnstoneScottish PremiershipSteven MacLeanKilmarnockAberdeenTeam news