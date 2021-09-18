Hibs v St Mirren LIVE: Team news, match updates and analysis from Easter Road

Hibs take on St Mirren in the cinch Premiership at Easter Road as Jack Ross’ side look to get back to the top of the table.

By Craig Fowler
Saturday, 18th September 2021, 1:56 pm
Updated Saturday, 18th September 2021, 2:03 pm
St Mirren and Hibs square off at Easter Road. Picture: SNS

Stick with us for all the action as it happens at Easter Road.

LIVE: Hibs v St Mirren

Last updated: Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 14:15

Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 14:15

St Mirren

Alnwick, Fraser, Shaughnessy, McCarthy, Millar, Power, Reid, Tanser, McGrath, Ronan, Brophy

Subs: Lyness, Tait, Flynn, Erhahon, McAllister, Dennis, Main.

Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 14:02

Hibs team

Macey; McGinn, Porteous, Hanlon, Doig; Doyle-Hayes, Magennis, Newell; Cadden, Nesbit, Boyle

Subs: Dabrowski, Wright, Wood, Gogic, Stevenson, Gullan, Allan

Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 13:45

Welcome!

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Hibs v St Mirren in the cinch Premiership as Jack Ross’ side go in search of a victory after last weekend’s draw in the Edinburgh derby. Team news is coming up!

