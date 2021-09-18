Hibs v St Mirren LIVE: Team news, match updates and analysis from Easter Road
Hibs take on St Mirren in the cinch Premiership at Easter Road as Jack Ross’ side look to get back to the top of the table.
Stick with us for all the action as it happens at Easter Road.
LIVE: Hibs v St Mirren
Last updated: Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 14:15
St Mirren
Alnwick, Fraser, Shaughnessy, McCarthy, Millar, Power, Reid, Tanser, McGrath, Ronan, Brophy
Subs: Lyness, Tait, Flynn, Erhahon, McAllister, Dennis, Main.
Hibs team
Macey; McGinn, Porteous, Hanlon, Doig; Doyle-Hayes, Magennis, Newell; Cadden, Nesbit, Boyle
Subs: Dabrowski, Wright, Wood, Gogic, Stevenson, Gullan, Allan
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Hibs v St Mirren in the cinch Premiership as Jack Ross’ side go in search of a victory after last weekend’s draw in the Edinburgh derby. Team news is coming up!