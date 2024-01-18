Hibs are soon back in action as they take on Forfar in the Scottish Cup

It's only two days until Hibs are back in action as they take on Forfar in the Scottish Cup fourth round. The Hibees have been out in Dubai enjoying a winter training camp, taking part in double sessions every day and, on their return, they will hit the ground running with a busy Premiership schedule.

The Dubai getaway has also meant several injured stars have been able to return to the fold. The likes of Harry McKirdy, Adam Le Fondre and Jake Doyle-Hayes were all featuring in the training session while Chris Cadden could be making his return to the grass within the next two months.

As Nick Montgomery and his squad prepare to take on the League Two side, here is all the latest injury news on who could feature in this weekend's action...

