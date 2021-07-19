Hibs will face Gżira United or HNK Rijeka if they defeat Santa Coloma in Europa Conference League

A general view of Easter Road

The draw was made in Nyon, Switzerland this afternoon at UEFA’s headquarters with Hibs and Santa Coloma placed in Group 3.

The Capital club knew ahead of the draw that they would face Gżira United or HNK Rijeka; Paços de Ferreira; KAA Gent or Vålerenga; or FC Drita or Feyenoord.

Ties will be played on Thursday, August 5 and Thursday, August 12, with the draw for the play-off round taking place on Monday, August 2.

Hibs are hoping to reach the lucrative group stages but will have to successfully progress through two qualifying rounds and the play-offs beforehand.

Meanwhile, the club will start selling tickets for Thursday’s home tie against Santa Coloma today, and are optimistic they will get the green light for more than 2,000 fans at Easter Road for the match.

