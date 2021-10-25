Hibs Women confirm departure of first-team pair as Dean Gibson comments on returning players

Erin Rennie in action for Hibs Women against Hearts Women at Easter Road

Boyce, who signed from Rangers in early 2020, contributed six goals in 26 games for Hibs but the form of summer signing Alexa Coyle and Scotland Under-19 internationalist Eilidh Adams has meant limited opportunities for the 22-year-old former Glasgow City player in attack.

Rennie, who arrived at Hibs from Forfar Farmington during the summer, has also opted to move on.

Initially brought into to bolster the midfield, she is moving on in search of more minutes after finding it hard to force her way into a settled Hibs midfield.

The 18-year-old did feature against Hearts Women in the historic derby at Easter Road last month, but the form of Ellis Notley has meant reduced chances for the ex-Celtic youth player on the park.

Head coach Dean Gibson – who made Boyce his first signing for the club not long after taking the reins – paid tribute to the pair’s efforts in green and white, and provided an update on Shannon McGregor who has recently returned to action after a lengthy spell on the sidelines, and Micky McAlonie who is also due to make a comeback in the coming weeks.

“Unfortunately for Carla and Erin, game time has been extremely limited this season. We have a vastly competitive squad which has quality in depth all over the pitch,” he explained.

“Both decided that game time was vital at this stage of their careers and want to seek more opportunities elsewhere. We wish them both luck at their next clubs.”

McGregor made her comeback in the 1-0 victory over Aberdeen on October 17, making her 50th appearance for the side in the process, while McAlonie is hoping for a swift return to the pitch after undergoing surgery

“From a squad perspective, we have Shannon returning to full fitness and Micky only a few weeks away; two players who will add real quality and aggression to the group.

"The squad is the healthiest it’s been in a long time. We are excited to see where the team can go this season.”

Hibs Women are next in action on Sunday October 31, when they take on Aberdeen in the SWPL Cup quarter-finals.

