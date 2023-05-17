Hibs youngster reveals key target as he discusses new Easter Road deal

The Libyan-born midfielder, who helped the side to the CAS Elite Under-18 League title last season after signing in September 2021 and scored a vital goal in the UEFA Youth League first round encounter against Molde at Easter Road, signed a new deal earlier this year keeping him at the club until the summer of 2025. The 18-year-old has seen team-mates Murray Aiken, Jacob Blaney, Robbie Hamilton, Oscar MacIntyre, and Josh O’Connor debut for the Hibs first team in the last 12 months – and has set his sights on doing the same.

Zaid, primarily a creative number ten, told the club’s website how he envisages his future over the next two seasons at Easter Road. He was recommended to Hibs chiefs by legendary Hutchison Vale figurehead Tam Smith and was the first inductee of the Hanlon Stevenson Foundation (HSF) scholarship programme, aimed at providing those enrolled with financial assistance.

“At first, I thought I was only going to get a contract extension for a year so to be given a two-year deal was amazing,” he said. “I just tried to sign it as quickly as possible and secure my spot. It was a very easy decision to make. In the next two years, my aim is to make my first-team debut and consolidate my place in the squad. I need to make my way into the matchday squad first, then work towards getting minutes on the pitch.”

Malik Zaid, front row far right, with his Hibs Under-19s team-mates ahead of the UEFA Youth League clash with Borussia Dortmund

Although his appearances this season have been limited to development squad matches and SPFL Reserve fixtures, Zaid has regularly trained with the first-team squad, getting a chance to appreciate the levels required for senior involvement.

Hibs academy chief Steve Kean said: “Malik has been brilliant for us this season and is thoroughly deserving of his new deal. He’s a very creative player, and we’re looking forward to watching him progress over the next two seasons.”

