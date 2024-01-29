It's been another chaotic weekend in the Scottish Premiership that saw 15 goals scored, two red cards handed out and two penalties scored. VAR once again became a huge talking point with it being utilised in both Hibs and Hearts fixtures and both for the better.

Nick Montgomery's side scored just over five minutes after Corrie Ndaba was shown his red card following a lengthy check on the sidelines. At risk of suffering another defeat, new signing Myziane Maolida soon roused the away stands and Hibs drew 2-2 against Kilmarnock.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the country, VAR interjected to deny Aberdeen their goal against Hearts and the Jambos came away with a clean sheet and a 2-0 win. Jorge Grant scored Steven Naismith's side's first goal after Alan Forrest's cross was obstructed by the arm of the Don's right-back Nicky Devlin before Lawrence Shankland scored his 20th goal of the season to end any Aberdeen hope.

Following the weekend's action, Edinburgh News takes a look at the number of penalties each team has been awarded in the Scottish Premiership so far this season, with stats courtesy of Pie and Brovil...