Australia are now through to the last 16 of the Asia Cup after ex-Hibs star scores

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Graham Arnold's Australia have reached the last 16 of the Asia Cup following a 1-0 win over Syria. The Socceroos have now beaten both India and Syria and sit top of their group with a maximum six points ahead of their final group stage fixture against Uzbekistan.

Martin Boyle once again featured for Arnold's squad with his sharp touches aiding the ultimate goal scorer ex-Hibs man Jacksone Irvine in separating the two sides. Boyle drove the ball past both Ammar Ramadan and Ezequiel Ham to bring the ball in from the right. He then attempted to flick a pass using the outside of his boot and, after ricocheting off several bodies, Irvine was then able to convert it into the necessary three points and all that was needed was for the Socceroos to hold on.

Ex-Hibs man Jackson Irvine scores for Australia

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was Irvine's 11th goal for his country. The FC St Pauli player played 15 Premiership fixtures for Hibs in 2021 and featured three times for Scotland's U19 squad before confirming his allegiance to Australia at U20 level.

It may not have been Australia's most dynamic performance but the points were secured and now the side look ahead to their final match against Uzbekistan this Tuesday.

Boyle was, however, the only Edinburgh representative featuring for Australia with both Lewis Miller and Hearts' Kye Rowles on the bench. Rowles's absent was certainly noticed, especially after he had helped keep a clean sheet for the side against India. The Jambos star will now hope to return to the matchday squad for his team's final group stage match in five days time.

Fellow Hearts man Nathaniel Atkinson has not featured in either game for Australia so far, last taking to the grass for the pre-tournament friendly against Bahrain on 6 January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad