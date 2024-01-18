The U21 international has been a stand-out performer for the Premiership side

Hibs and Hearts' Premiership rivals have been dealt a huge blow ahead of the return to action after Arsenal recalled the Danish Under 21 international Mika Biereth. The 20-year-old had been enjoying an impressive stint with Motherwell before Mikel Arteta's side announced they would be bringing him back down to London.

The forward has been involved in 11 goals in just 15 appearances for the Well after overcoming a small knee injury earlier on in the campaign. This recall is of huge disappointment to Stuart Kettlewell and his squad as they currently ninth in the league with only four wins so far this season.

Mika Biereth in action against Hibs

The 20-year-old forward was also of interest to Sheffield Wednesday who had been looking to strengthen their attacking options before the January transfer window closes. Biereth, who has been described as a 'direct number nine', is also believed to have been on several clubs radars, including sides in Europe.

Speaking after the announcement, the Well boss said of the decision: "It's a major, major disappointment. This was a little bit unexpected. They believe there's an opportunity to send him to another club that takes him that step beyond where we are just now."

Biereth came through the academy ranks at Fulham before he signed his first professional deal with the Gunners in 2021. He is yet to make his first senior appearance for Arsenal but has spent time on loan at the Eredivisie side RKC Waalwijk as well as more recently in Scotland.