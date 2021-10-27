Jack Ross urges Hibs fans to back the team as he highlights second-half display against Celtic

Jack Ross looks on during the Scottish Premiership match between Hibs and Celtic

Speaking after the Easter Road side’s 3-1 defeat by Celtic in which the visitors blew Hibs away with a scintillating first-half performance, Ross conceded that his players hadn’t been at the required levels during the first 45.

“Second half I thought we were really good, but the first-half performance ultimately cost us the game.

"We conceded really poor goals, particularly the first two – against the team in the league that arguably carries the least aerial prowess, so to concede two goals from set-pieces makes the game very difficult.”

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ross is now working on ensuring Hibs perform from the first minute.

"The second-half performance was one that will win you points and win you games because we were very good against a very good team, but the first-half performance is the one that will keep you on a run like this.

"It sounds very simple but that is the case and the players know that. They need to reproduce the second-half performance starting on Saturday.”

Pressed on what he said to his players to spark such a turnaround, Ross explained: “You’ve got to try to rectify the things that weren't right in the first half and then you give the players two options.

"You can fold, or you can show character, and I think we did that. I also thought we showed ability in the second half."

Ross also urged Hibs fans to get behind the players and instead aim their criticism at him.

"What I would say is that criticism comes in the wake of poor runs, which we’re in at the moment, but supporters should be directing it at me.

"It's my team, my responsibility, my preparation, my direction. Players need the fans to be behind them at the moment, so any frustration and disappointment should be directed at me.

"Support the players, give them that backing, because they’re good enough to come out of this run. They’ve shown that for the best part of a year and a half now, but they can’t be at the levels they were at during the first half.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.