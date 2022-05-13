James Scott speaks on 'difficult' Hibs loan spell, fans reaction, and Hull return

“In my career, everything has mostly gone well, but this season has been a massive outlook,” he says, ahead of the final Scottish Premiership game against St Johnstone on Sunday.

“Every player will look at it a different way and I’ll definitely reflect on this in the future. I would rather have it now and get it out of the way and learn massively from it.”

Last weekend he registered his first assist for Hibs since joining on a season-long loan from Hull City. He went one better on Tuesday night as he scored his first goal albeit in a 3-1 defeat at Dundee. The former Motherwell forward has had a torrid time in front of goal and, at times, from the Hibs fans.

“I’d say I started the season decently and faded away. I came in when Kevin Nisbet and Christian Doidge were out but I wasn’t providing any goals and felt I had no luck with that.

“Nisbet is brilliant, came back in and did what he does. I’ve not had the greatest luck, but I’ve tried my hardest.”

It might also be noted that he suffered a bad injury at Hull and is still feeling the after-effects.

“I’ve put on a bit of weight and I’m not the tricky winger I was before. I still feel my ankle just now. These things happen and you have to adapt, but it’s been hard,” he explains.

James Scott has spoken candidly about his loan spell at Hibs

Jack Ross, the manager who signed him, also made a stark comment about the player’s fitness to the press.

“It wasn’t nice, but I respected the decision he made. I just wanted to put my head down and work even harder to try to prove him wrong and he started playing me again,” Scott recalls.

“I used it as a positive. I could have sunk away, but I’ve pushed to get a goal and an assist towards the end of the season. I think I’ve been playing well the last few games.”

Scott was subjected to his fair share of negative comments from supporters, leading to him being booed as he prepared to come on as a substitute in one game.

Scott began life at Hibs strongly but admits he had no luck for a long period

“That was hard,” he admits.

"I’ve had a bit of stick; it happens when results aren’t going well. I don’t blame the fans for having a go. We’re in this situation because it hasn’t been good enough.

“I’ve nothing bad to say about the fans because it was truly deserved. I’ve finished the season the way I should have been playing the whole time, so I understand where they are coming from.”

He will return to Hull this summer, to a club very different from the one he left in August.

“I’m trying to finish the season well and then focus on Hull,” he adds.