The former Hibs boss has been handed his jotters by Wigan but it’s sparked anger from the presenter.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sports presenter Jeff Stelling has been left seething after the sacking of a former Hibs manager.

The broadcaster is famed in the sporting world for his work with Sky Sports and is now in a role at talkSPORT. On his morning breakfast show, he and Scotland hero Ally McCoist were chewing over the big talking points including the sacking Shaun Maloney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been given his marching orders by Wigan Athletic after a 2-1 defeat to Reading on Saturday left them six points above the League One relegation places. Maloney came into the role in 2023 with the club he won the FA Cup at as a player mired in financial difficulty.

They were relegated but Maloney stabilised them amid a points deduction and kept them in League One. Now the axe has been wielded on him, much to the fury of Stelling, who can’t believe Wigan have decided to make the move.

Wrong decision

Stelling said: “I tell you what, first of all, the Shaun Maloney sacking is ludicrous. Absoltuley ludicrous. He has stayed there, been very loyal to the club when their were issues with payment under a previous ownership. I know it’s an unpopular decision with the fans, they are 15th, miles off relegation, most of the players are young and in their early 20s. He’s a popular figure and I don’t get it at all.”

McCoist was in agreement. He said: “I was coming back up yesterday and I was reading all about it. There was not anybody from Wigan supporters thought it was a good idea. They were all backing Shaun to the hilt.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs stint

Maloney was named Hibs manager in December 2021 after Jack Ross was sacked 10 days before a League Cup final against Celtic. He lasted until just the April of 2022 as he failed to win over fans and form at Easter Road started to tail off again, but he has rebuilt stock south of the border.

A Wigan statement read: “Wigan Athletic can confirm that Shaun Maloney has departed his role as Wigan Athletic Manager with immediate effect. Shaun was appointed Wigan Athletic Manager in January 2023 during what would be an extremely turbulent period in the Club’s history. Whilst he could not prevent the Club’s relegation from the EFL Championship, Shaun ensured that the Club returned to the third tier with fighting spirit.

“Furthermore, through a change of ownership in the summer of 2023, Shaun stuck by the Club and helped us overcome an eight-point deduction and a squad overhaul to retain our 2023/24 League One status comfortably with matches to spare. During his tenure, Shaun and his young team have provided the Club and its supporters with some proud moments, including an Emirates FA Cup Third Round tie with Manchester United, as well as three memorable victories over rivals Bolton Wanderers, just to name a few.

“Shaun has also helped develop a number of our young players, some of whom have moved on to further their careers to the mutual benefit of the Football Club. However, it cannot be overlooked that the current League One campaign has clearly not progressed as anticipated. Home results and performances, in particular, have been disappointing and below the standard at which our supporters expect. For this reason, the Board felt that it was time for a change. The timing of such change will allow the club the necessary time to appoint a successor and enable the Club to look forward to the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a Board of Directors, we would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Shaun and Max for their service, efforts and dedication to the Club. We hope that in the years to come Shaun’s time as Manager is remembered fondly by supporters, as is his time as a player for the Club. Shaun and Max will always be welcomed back to Wigan Athletic Football Club and the Brick Community Stadium.”