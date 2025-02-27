The Dundee United boss was left furious over two refereeing calls en-route to Hibs winning at Tannadice.

Jim Goodwin has been left fuming after VAR went against his Dundee United side in defeat to Hibs

Late goals by Kieron Bowie and Junior Hoilett sealed a huge 3-1 success at Tannadice but it wasn’t without controversy. Ross Graham had put the home side ahead before Mykola Kukharevych levelled up, but Goodwin was left bemused as to why VAR cancelled out Wrexham loanee Sam Dalby’s goal that would have put his team 2-1 up.

Then referee Dickinson did not award United a corner and then the goal kick led to Hibs scoring a decisive and late second goal. Goodwin was left being pointed with his words in a post-match press conference over the decision against the Wrexham loanee and the corner kick.

He said: "I need to be careful with my choice of words, based on some of the big decisions that have gone against us in such an important and significant game. There was so much at stake for both clubs.

"It takes four minutes for the guys in the VAR studio to decide that Sam has headed the ball on to his hand. From all the angles that I've seen I can't see it for the life of me. It's just not clear and obvious. It's a big decision that's gone against us.

"And prior to the Hibs goals, we should have had a corner. I'm 70 yards away from it and I can tell that Lewis Fiorini has kicked the ball off the Hibs player. How the officials can't give the decision to give us a set-play, and it leads to their goal.

"Of course, you can look at how we defend it. It's a great goal from the young lad Bowie, but we should have had a corner. That's the crux of it. There's so many big decisions against us and so much time standing around waiting on decisions from VAR.

"Luca Stephenson has actually had to come off because he's standing around for four minutes and felt he'd stiffened up. Something that's clear and obvious can't take four minutes to clear up."