Aberdeen’s manager has stated what he believes is the reason for the transfer - as one legend is left miffed by the move.

Jimmy Thelin has revealed the reasons for Jamie McGrath’s decision to join Hibs from Aberdeen.

The Dons midfielder has signed on a four-year pre-contract and moves to Leith in the summer. McGrath will miss the rest of this campaign with injury but has proven experience at Premiership level with Aberdeen, St Mirren and Dundee United.

He has also turned out for Dundalk in the League of Ireland and Wigan Athletic in the EFL. Aberdeen boss Thelin has been talking the reasons behind the move for McGrath and insists the long-term nature was a huge driver, with his team already seeking replacements.

Lengthy contract seals deal

Thelin said: “We had a good dialogue and there was a discussion about the contract and he was happy to stay, but we didn't find a solution. You should ask him, but that's the reason (four year deal) I think. He has behaved really well and he's a good player, but sometimes in this sport the contract is going out and people go in other directions.

“So that's what it is. Then he chose another thing for his future and we focused on our future. I think that's why when you have contact talks or you negotiate with players, even in a window, it's not over until it's over and someone has signed something. So it's always work on how we want to have replacements or other options and be confident in that. We are always looking forward and how we can build a better football club, which is stronger in the future also.”

Legend takes hump

Meanwhile, Aberdeen legend and former Hibs player Joe Harper has been left miffed by the deal, taking the view that the Dons are doing the right thing not offering the Irishman a bumper length of deal. He wrote in the Press and Journal: “Aberdeen insisted McGrath and his representative made it clear he was happy at the club and keen to stay at Pittodrie beyond the summer – however, McGrath also wanted the security of a four-year contract.

“Aberdeen were not prepared to offer it, but Hibs were. It was the right call by the Dons because a four-year deal is far too long, especially for a player who is 28 years old. I would happily have offered McGrath a two or even three-year deal, but four is too much. A four-year contract should only be given to an exciting young player who is expected to develop and be sold on at a significant profit.

“Obviously it is frustrating McGrath has opted to go to one of Aberdeen’s main rivals in the Premiership. However, it is his prerogative to look elsewhere and make the move he believes is best for his career. McGrath was very impressive early in the season when Aberdeen raced to their record-breaking 16-game unbeaten run in all competitions. McGrath is currently out with a shoulder injury for the rest of the season, so has played his last game for the Reds. I am sure Aberdeen boss Thelin and his recruitment team have signing targets already lined up as a replacement for McGrath in the summer.