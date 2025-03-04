The former Scotland and Celtic player plus ex Hibs manager has provided his take on a race against Aberdeen, Dundee United and more.

John Collins has provided his backing to Hibs in the race for third place in the Premiership - and named a quartet key to the charge.

The League Cup-winning boss was on punditry duties at Easter Road on Sunday as David Gray’s side won 2-1 against Hearts. It keeps them unbeaten in the derby this season so far and moves them into third in the league ahead of a Scottish Cup quarter final with Celtic this weekend.

Aberdeen’s draw with Dundee United provided an added boost as direct rivals for the third place position both dropped points and Collins believes that all the momentum is with his former side at the moment. While there is not a major gap between the sides in the mix, he does see Hibs having a physical edge.

Hibs handed bronze medal backing

When asked if they had the upper hand in the third place race, he said: “I think they've got to be. The momentum is with them. Confidence, they've got a full squad, no injuries.

“And that's key, keeping key players fit and available for a manager. He's got a big squad, he's looking at his bench now. He's got players that can come on with experience.

“I think they'll be really optimistic now with that third place. I don't think there's a huge gap between any of the top third, fourth, fifth, Aberdeen, Dundee, United Hearts, Hibs. There's not a lot between them in the games, but at this moment in time, Hibs are looking, I think, physically stronger than other group that's going to be fighting for that third place.”

Hibs double trouble

Also in the eyes of Collins, he sees some good things in terms of individual players brewing. Kieran Bowie and Martin Boyle were unleased together in the derby with the latter scoring the opener and the former playing a key role in leading the line.

Boss Gray has changed it up to a three at the back formation that has worked wonders with the Cadden twins down the flanks as wing-backs proving hard to stop for many Premiership sides. Collins also likes what he sees in midfield with Nectar Triantis and Nathan Moriah-Welsh proving key players in the system.

That has the ex-boss believing the balance is key to what Hibs are doing. He added on Sportsound: “I think Bowie and Boyle, I think they're forming a good partnership. I think Bowie gives you the power and the strength. Boyle's scrambling round about making runs in behind. But both of them, what they're also bringing is they're bringing a press.

“They're working together very well, stressing centre halves. You can see when you've got players at the top of the pitch that can cause problems offensively, create chances, but at the same time, they're doing a great defensive job for the midfield and the wide players. They've got a good balance and the system seems to suit them.

“And again, they've pointed out those wing backs, Nicky and Chris Carden. They do a wonderful job and they cover a lot of ground.”