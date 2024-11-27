The Hibs hero has had his say on recruitment and three players he feels were chased out of Leith.

John McGinn says Hibs haven’t replaced exiting stars with improved quality as he discussed the treatment of his brother at Easter Road.

The midfielder is a modern day hero at Hibs after helping the club to Scottish Cup glory and out of the Championship. He also made them a tasty profit when heading to Aston Villa at the end of his stint in 2018.

Now captain of the Villans in the Premier League, brothers Paul and Stephen have since turned out for the Hibees. It’s been all change at Hibs in the years since the Scotland star left and recruitment is something that has perplexed him, with his brother Paul one player he believes was chased out of Leith.

He is now captain of Motherwell and has been a star performer for the club since arriving in Lanarkshire following his time in the capital. Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson, who won the cup alongside the Villa star in 2016, are two more the midfielder believes have not been properly replaced following their legendary stints at the club.

Hibs remain bottom of the Premiership despite a spirited showing in their clash with Aberdeen on Tuesday, drawing 3-3 with the second-placed side at Easter Road Speaking on Premier Sports, McGinn explained that a local transfer strategy is needed. He explained: “No club is above getting relegated. We’ve seen it before, Hearts and Hibs have both suffered pretty recently.

“I think what they have got away from is they got relegated, got their identity back. It wasn’t plain sailing either. Got some young, hungry Scottish players. People that knew the division, people that had a point to prove.

“But instead of that…I have no idea who is in charge of the recruitment. But speaking from personal experience watching my brother get hounded out, which was tough to watch because he didn’t deserve it. But if that’s going to be the case at a club like Hibs you think ‘alright, they must be signing somebody better’.

“But it’s just signing after signing. And I’m not just speaking about Paul, I’m speaking about others. They’ve hounded Lewis (Stevenson) and Paul (Hanlon) for a while but you need to have ready-made replacements. People that know the division, that can get results.

“And not just constant projects. And that’s what it seems to be, just constant projects and just big risks and gambles. And they don’t seem to be working year after year.”