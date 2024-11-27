Smith culpable as Dons take lead before dramatic late comeback

Relieved Hibs boss David Gray insists he was content with the “big call” he made to drop first-choice goalkeeper Josef Bursik – despite stand-in Jordan Smith flapping at a crucial moment in last night’s dramatic 3-3 draw with Aberdeen at Easter Road. Smith was entirely culpable for the visitors’ second goal as he failed to gather the ball at a cross and might also have got a stronger hand on Ester Sokler’s overhead kick to make it 3-2 to the Dons.

Gray, who had indulged Bursik through a series of individual errors and crises since he became the rookie head coach’s first signing in the summer, finally made the change after the former England Under-21 goalkeeper made a hash of a simple back pass in Saturday’s humiliating 4-1 loss to Dundee at Dens Park. And the gaffer doesn’t sound as if he’s about to reverse his decision any time soon.

“I think I said before the game, when you're not getting results, I've got big decisions to make every single week,” said Gray, the former club captain adding: “I obviously had to make a big one on the goalkeeper tonight.

“But he also made some big saves within the game, the free kick, he actually makes a save in the first half that keeps it 0-0, which is a huge moment. Because I think the first goal was going to be important for us, confidence-wise, the way the game had been going and the noise around the game. And probably the expectation, not from within, but about where we are at the moment.

“So that was a big bit of pressure going on in the game. Credit to the players for keeping going.

“Yes, we got punished for a mistake, but the players were able to turn that around tonight and get at least a point from the game, which we fully deserved. At least.”