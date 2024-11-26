Point won’t ‘paper over the cracks’ for team propping up table

David Gray insists the dramatic point earned at home to Aberdeen proved that his Hibs players have character and bravery to claw their way up the Scottish Premiership table. But he says the electrifying 3-3 draw won’t “paper over the cracks” at a club still stuck at the bottom of the league.

Gray, who saw his team secure a point after trailing 3-2 with all six minutes of injury time gone, was more than relieved to see Rocky Bushiri bag a wildly celebrated equaliser with the last kick of the ball at Easter Road.

The rookie head coach said: “There have been a lot of questions asked about the character of the group and twice we came back tonight. Confidence levels are low, but this will go a long way to boosting that. It was a game I firmly believe we deserved to win.

“If we didn't get back into the game, I would be coming here and answering the same questions again that we've faced a lot this season. So I'm not going to paper over the cracks and say that it's alright because we managed to turn it around in the game. We know that; the players know that, but they need to take a lot of belief and confidence.

“We have been on the receiving end of it too many times, but the way it finished is something to build on. If we can tidy up the areas we need to and get more performances like this we’ll turn it around. The attitude, fight and togetherness was clear there for everyone to see - and I think the performance level was there too.

“Defensively we know we still have to improve but I saw a lot of positive things. It’s only a point from a game I felt we should have had three.”

Asked if this result could be a turning point in a season of woe, Gray said: "We need to use it as that, 100 per cent. But we don't just think that that's everything all right. Of course not.

“Again, it's a game where I believe we should have won. So we need to look at the areas in which we've let ourselves down again, of course, accountability on that front.

“But again, I want to reiterate the point of the character that the players have shown to get back into the game. It's at least what they deserve from the game.”

Hailing Bushiri’s attitude even when he was completely out of the first-team picture, Gray said: “I'm delighted for him personally because he's the model profession. He’s not played anywhere near the amount of football he would like to have played, but he trains properly every single day.

“He gets frustrated because he's not playing, of course he does, but he does everything right and he's waited for his opportunity - and I'm delighted for him that he's managed to pop up and get his goal.”