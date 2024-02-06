Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Hibs favourite Kevin Nisbet has sustained a serious injury which has heavily dashed his hopes of making the Scotland squad in time for Euro 2024.

Nisbet enjoyed three successful years in Edinburgh with the Hibees after signing from Dunfermline Athletic in the summer of 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In his first season at Easter Road he was the club’s top scorer in the league with 14 goals from 33 matches. His performances inspired the team to a third place finish and a Scottish Cup final which they eventually lost to St Johnstone. They also earned him international recognition for Scotland as he made three substitute appearances at the delayed Euro 2020 tournament.

Since his debut campaign, Nesbit has been plagued by injuries - an ACL problem meant that he missed a total of 32 games between February and November 2022 as Hibs dropped to eighth in the Premiership. Nesbit scored a combined total of 17 goals in 45 appearances across his next two seasons as he struggled with various injury issues, but remained one of his team’s most important players when available.

The 26-year-old was one of the most high profile departures from Easter Road in the summer when he completed a move to Millwall for a fee in the region of £2m. Since moving to the Championship side he has scored five goals in 26 appearances.

After a slow start to life at the Den, Nisbet began to show signs of his best form - in recent weeks he has scored four goals in his last five appearances for the struggling side. But any signs of a late push for the Scotland squad have now been hampered by a serious hamstring injury, and there is currently no timescale on his return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millwall boss Joe Edwards confirmed the news after his side’s defeat to Hull City. He told LondonWorld reporters: “He’s got a hamstring issue. It’s pretty serious. He won’t be here for a good number of weeks and we’re still waiting for a specialist’s opinion to see exactly what even the treatment process will be. Sometimes you need surgery on hamstrings, sometimes you don’t.”

“We’re waiting to get that news. But it’s definitely a significant one and he won’t be back anytime soon.”