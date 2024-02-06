Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With Barry Robson having lost his job at Aberdeen, Nick Montgomery has arguably become one of the league’s most under pressure managers.

Montgomery’s Hibs side face the unenviable task of playing host to league leaders Celtic in a game where the Easter Road faithful will be hoping for a huge response after a demoralising 3-0 defeat to St Mirren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elsewhere in the capital, Hearts boss Steven Naismith is riding a wave of good form with a 100 percent win record in 2024. The 37-year-old has urged his team to remain consistent in the race for third spot. He adds that nobody at Riccarton will be allowed to relax ahead of their trip to strugglers St Johnstone.

In the meantime football fans will undoubtedly turn their attention to tonight’s action as Neil Warnock takes charge of his first match in Scottish football with Aberdeen as they make the trip to title chasers Rangers.

Today’s round-up includes updates from both the Dons and the Gers as Warnock begins to assemble his coaching team for the remainder of the season.

Former Wolves man takes on key role at Aberdeen

Neil Warnock’s arrival at Aberdeen is very much for the here and now, but the Dons are also making key plans for next season as they aim to improve on a lacklustre start to this campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With that in mind Aberdeen have confirmed the appointment of former Wolves and Norwich scout Chris Badlan who will assume the role of the club’s new head of recruitment.

Badlan’s most recent role came at Blackpool before his exit in June 2023. He also worked at Coventry, and took credit for the signing of prolific attacker Viktor Gyokeres - now of Sporting Lisbon - and helped recruit a squad that won consecutive promotions to the Championship.

The 40-year-old replaces Jordan Miles, who has departed to take up a similar role at English Championship side Leeds United.

Badlan expressed his excitement in an interview with the club’s website. He said: “When I spoke with Alan Burrows and Steven Gunn, I made my mind up very quickly that this was something I wanted to be a part of.”

Rangers resume interest in Stoke City forward - who could be available on a free transfer in the summer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers are hoping to strengthen their attacking options in the summer and they have turned their attention back to a former transfer target in Tyrese Campbell, according to Glasgow World.

Campbell was the subject of immense interest from the Gers in January 2020, but eventually turned down the chance to move to Ibrox after contract talks, as reported by Football Insider.

Campbell’s father, Kevin, formerly of Arsenal and Everton told the outlet at the time: “I know that there were talks with Rangers because he could talk to them. “I believe that he spoke to Rangers but he felt that at this time in his career and his development the best place was Stoke.”