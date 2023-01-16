The 25-year-old took his personal tally to seven goals in six games on Saturday as he scored twice, including a dramatic injury-time equaliser, to earn a point against Dundee United. But despite turning no points into one, there were still frustrated jeers from large swathes of the home support who hadn’t left the game before the final whistle. Speaking afterwards Nisbet admitted he could understand the fans’ anger.

“I think it’s just a bit of frustration all round. We’re hurting in there, because we know we’re better than that. Every time we drop points, we feel it. I think the supporters are frustrated. All I can ask is them to keep getting behind us – and the wins will come."

Kevin Nisbet has urged the Hibs fans to get behind the team

Hibs made a habit of grabbing late goals at the start of the season, with stoppage-time strikes against St Johnstone, Hearts, and Rangers, but between early October and the start of this month endured a dismal run of two wins in 11 matches. Nisbet believes the manner of Saturday’s result is proof that the side has turned a corner.

“I think getting a point will lift us. We haven’t done that enough throughout the season – fought back to get a draw,” he explained. “We’ve just let games play out when we’re losing. So now we dust ourselves down, try to identify what went wrong against United – and try to rectify it.”

The Scotland internationalist can’t explain why Hibs have struggled this season after a promising start, but insists it is a collective fault more than anything – and next weekend’s Scottish Cup fourth-round tie against Hearts is the ideal time for a confidence booster.