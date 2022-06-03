Krystyna Freda: Hibs Women add another striker to squad ahead of 2022/23 campaign

The 28-year-old, who grew up in New Jersey, was a prolific goalscorer for college side Winthrop Eagles, and she continued her exploits in front of goal during spells with Merilappi United in Finland, New Jersey Copa, and in Cyprus with Apollon Ladies and Barcelona FA.

During Freda’s four campaigns in Cyprus she bagged 305 goals, finishing as top scorer in the 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons.

She once scored 14 goals in one game against Apollon Lympion during the 2017/18 season, and scored 83 goals in 28 games in 2018/19, both with Barcelona FA.

The Cyprus internationalist has also scored 15 times in the Champions League and was loaned to Glasgow City during the 2020 campaign, registering an assist in a 9-1 defeat by Wolfsburg.

Freda said: “I am so excited to sign on with Hibs for the next season.

"To come to a club with so much history and culture is something I am really looking forward to and I can’t wait to get with the team and start getting to work.”

Head coach Dean Gibson added: “We are excited with the signing of Krystyna. She’s a player coming into the peak years of her career and has a lot of experience behind her.

Krystyna Freda celebrates scoring for Barcelona FA in a Champions League clash with Glasgow City

“She’s played within the Champions League and had a lot of personal success at her previous club. Krystyna plays with a lot of pace and energy and it’s something we were looking to add this season, so we are delighted she’s signed.”

In a lengthy social media post, Freda paid tribute to Apollon Ladies, writing: “In January 2017 I was sitting in an airport in Florida ready to fly back home to NJ after a trip to see some family. While there, I got a message that a team in Cyprus was interested in signing me. After about ten minutes I answered that I was in and four days later I was on a plane to a small island in the Mediterranean.

"Five-and-a-half years later, that club has become my family, and that tiny little island has become my second home. It hasn’t always been easy, and there have definitely been ups and downs, but I wouldn’t change my decision at that airport for anything.

“Thank you to everything that you have done for me Apollon Ladies and helping me become the player that I am today.

Krystyna Freda keeps tabs on Wolfsburg's Lena Goessling during a Champions League quarter-final match in August 2020

“It is with a heavy heart that I have decided to leave the club and it definitely wasn’t an easy decision. Tears were shed, memories were relived, and at the end of the day I leave knowing that I have been a part of something so amazing during my time here.

“Thank you to all of the coaches and players that I have met along the way. Each of you has taught me something about myself on and off of the field that I will carry with me until the end of career and beyond.”