Eskilstuna-born Nor Mustafa will officially join up with Dean Gibson’s side on July 1, and the head coach is looking forward to welcoming the 20-year-old to the Capital following a 12-month pursuit to secure her services.

“Nor has the potential to be a huge talent. She’s still extremely young but has a lot of ability.

“She’s a huge presence at the top end of the pitch and I’m sure she will relish playing in the Scottish game. We have been chasing her for over a year now, so delighted to finally bring her to Hibs.

“Like all young players, there is a lot of developing to do but we are excited to help provide the platform to progress her game to the next level.”

Mustafa added: “Playing in the capital of Scotland for Hibernian is an exciting chapter to begin. Hibs have great ambition and talking to Dean, his passion and experience to progress this club has motivated me to be a part of that.

"I’m ready to work for trophies alongside my teammates, coaches, and staff.”

Mustafa began her career with hometown side Eskilstuna United, before a spell with West Ham United Women. She spent last season in France with Le Havre and has been capped by Sweden at under-19 level, and joins Liana Hinds, Crystal Thomas, and Benne Håland in signing for Hibs ahead of the upcoming season.

Nor Mustafa warming up with West Ham ahead of a Women's Super League match

Like Ryan Porteous, she is also a member of Common Goal, which supports players in donating one per cent of their salary to sporting charities.

Born in Sweden to Kurdish immigrant parents, Mustafa initially found it tough making her mark in football.

She told the Guardian in a 2020 interview: “I was the only girl there with the boys. So like, I was one of the boys.

“To be honest, a lot of people didn’t want me to play. I had people telling me, ‘You’re a girl, you should be at home, don’t play.’ I had family members who didn’t want me to play.