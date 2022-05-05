The former Orlando Pride player will link up with the Capital club in the summer, joining compatriots Alexa Coyle and Gabby English in Edinburgh.

The 28-year-old said: “I’m very excited to be joining Hibernian for the upcoming season. I’m thankful to coach Dean and the club for this opportunity.

“I’m looking forward to the start of training this summer, getting to know my teammates, and working to accomplish our goals this year."

“Crystal, I feel, will be a huge addition to the squad,” Gibson said, as he spoke about the team’s latest signing.

"She’s a player who comes with a good level of ability and experience too.

“Adding players with experience was something I was keen to do this summer and Crystal, along with Liana Hinds, shows this.”

Crystal Thomas has signed for Hibs Women

“Crystal has had a lot of experience in the NWSL in the states with Washington Spirit and more recently, Orlando Pride. She is a player who’s played at the very top level alongside some top-quality players.

“We look forward to seeing Crystal in the famous green and white of Hibs next season, adding to our front line.”

Coyle, Eilidh Adams, and Kirsty Morrison have been used in attack by Gibson this season but injury to Adams left the side short of options around the midway point of the campaign.

Thomas, who was involved with the USA international team at Under-20 and Under-23 level, turned out for Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Georgetown Hoyas at college level between 2012 and 2016, going on to experience club football with Washington Spirit in the NWSL, Medkila IL in Norway, Valur of Iceland, and Perth Glory in Australia.