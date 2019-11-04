Hibs confirm Paul Heckingbottom sacking - and reveal who will take interim charge of the team

Hibs have confirmed Paul Heckingbottom's departure along with Robbie Stockdale

Hibs have confirmed the departure of head coach Paul Heckingbottom and assistant Robbie Stockdale.

He will be supported by first-team coach Grant Murray and defender Steven Whittaker, who is understood to have been helping coach teams in the club's academy in recent months.

A statement posted on the club's official Twitter account read: "Paul Heckingbottom and Robbie Stockdale have been relieved of their duties at the club.

"Eddie May will take charge on an interim basis - supported by Grant Murray and Steven Whittaker.