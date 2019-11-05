WATCH: Evening News sports team discuss Paul Heckingbottom's Hibs exit - recruitment, tactics, fans' anger and Jack Ross

Following Paul Heckingbottom's Monday afternoon sacking from his role as Hibs manager, the Evening News sports team sat down to look back at his Easter Road tenure.

Sports editor Mark Atkinson was joined by writers Anthony Brown and Joel Sked to discuss what went wrong and whether it was the right time for the Englishman to be relieved of his duties. They also looked forward to the weekend's clash with St Johnstone and who could be the next manager in.

Brown pinpointed Heckingbottom's signings in the summer as a key issue to his struggles.

The Evening News team discussed Paul Heckingbottom's tenure. Picture: SNS

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Most people would be of a mind that the actual recruitment itself was his biggest downfall," he said. "I think, in the summer, people were pretty underwhelmed by the calibre of player where they were bringing in guys who had done a job at a certain level in England and probably are decent players in certain environments but no disrespect to these guys but Hibs is a very different environment. They are a big-city club.

"They may not be as financially well off as some clubs in England but there is a massive expectation at Hibs. You have obviously got the expectation of being favourites in the majority of games which is completely different to playing at some of these clubs in England where these guys may have been battling relegation.

"Hibs are expected to be in the top four, rightly or wrongly. And, to be honest, a lot of these guys looked like they weren't equipped to live up to the standards which were set under Neil Lennon and previous to that Alan Stubbs.