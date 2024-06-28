The defender has signed for Hibs | Getty Images

Marvin Ekpiteta hopes he can continue his upward trajectory at Hibs after becoming their third summer signing.

Following after Josef Bursik and Warren O’Hora, the central defender signs on a three-year deal after time at Blackpool. Ekpiteta has risen from non-league into the EFL with Leyton Orient and Blackpool, now making the switch to Scotland with David Gray’s Hibs.

Initial conversations progressed into chats with Easter Road sporting director Malky Mackay. Two big things helped sell him on a move to Hibs, with the 28-year-old insisting the lower leagues that moulded him mean fans in Leith can expect a leader at the back.

He told Hibs TV: “Those experiences in the lower leagues definitely helped shape me as a person and built my character from a young age.

“I like to lead by example, in terms of my effort and how I carry myself both off the pitch and on the pitch. I am a player who gives his all, constantly. I am aggressive in both boxes and I just love to defend. That is my job so that is my main priority.

“I am happy to be here for three years, which is a good length for me as I feel I am a defender in the prime of my career. My ambitions are to get this Club back into Europe, finish inside the top three and take it from there.

“I am happy to get the deal done, it has been an ongoing conversation for a couple of weeks now so I am happy to get it over the line. There was a bit of initial interest at first, then my agents spoke to Malky and it progressed quite nicely. I liked everything that I heard about the Club and I liked what I have seen so far, so it’s definitely a good move for me.

“I have really enjoyed my career so far. I have come all the way up from non-league to the championship down south, now I am up in the Scotland and I feel my whole career I have been on an upward trajectory.