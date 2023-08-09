Lee Johnson gives Hibs team news vs Luzern and Harry McKirdy update

Lee Johnson has offered up an update on the team news and injury latest ahead of Hibs vs Luzern in the Europa Conference League.

Hibs manager Lee Johnson has provided an update on his squad for the Europa Conference League third qualifying round play-off first leg at home to Luzern.

English Premier League side Aston Villa possibly await but Hibs have two tough ties to navigate before dreams of a Scotland vs England showdown.

New Dutch attacker Dylan Vente – who joined from Roda JC last week – will be in the squad vs Luzern for the first time after being granted a work permit.

“He’ll bring good finishing technique,” said Johnson. “If the ball falls to Dylan, he’s very clean in the way he finishes. He’s got good pedigree having been at Feyenoord for so long, he’s an intelligent footballer.”

With Rocky Bushiri available against Luzern in the midst of a domestic suspension, Hibs are only without long-term absentees Jojo Wollacott, Chris Cadden and Harry McKirdy. Goalkeeper Wollacott is set to be sidelined until late September at the earliest after sustaining a thigh injury on his debut against Andorran side Inter d’Escaldes last Thursday.

“He’s had his scan but we’ve not had the surgeon’s review yet,” said Johnson. “More than likely, in a best-case scenario it will be a muscle tear. In a worst-case scenario it will involve a tendon as well. Minimum, from all the information I’ve got, he will be ruled out for six weeks but it could be worse than that.”

Striker McKirdy has undergone successful heart surgery over the past week after the club discovered an issue in the close-season that they wanted investigated further. The Hibees revealed on Wednesday that they were 'confident that Harry will return to full fitness following his rehabilitation period'.