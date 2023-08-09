Here are the latest transfer news headlines from across the SPFL as Hearts and Hibs’ rivals continue to go about their summer business.

Hearts and Hibs are both set for European action this Thursday while the second weekend of Scottish Premiership action is also fast approaching.

Meanwhile, the summer transfer window remains open until the end of August and both clubs still have plenty of time to get more deals over the line. The same can also be said for their top flight rivals and other clubs across the SPFL. Here are the latest Scottish transfer news headline on Wednesday, August 9:

Rangers ‘plotting’ transfer swoop for QPR midfielder

QPR midfielder Sam Field has emerged as a transfer target for Rangers. The Ibrox club are plotting a move for the 25-year-old, who is in the final year of his contract at Loftus Road, but they face competition from Premier League new boys Burnley to sign him. Field was named in the starting line-up for QPR’s opening league match against Watford at the weekend, playing the full 90 minutes of their 4-0 defeat. (GlasgowWorld via Football Insider)

Real Sociedad target loan deal for Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney

Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney is wanted by Spanish side Real Sociedad, who are hoping to sign the Scotland international on loan this summer. The Scotland international was rumoured to be of interest to Celtic with a potential return to Glasgow’s east end on the cards. Newcastle United have also been credited with an interest in the 26-year old. (The Telegraph)

Dundee United winger ‘keen’ on EFL move