Here’s all you need to know for the second leg between Legia Warsaw and Hibs in the Conference League

Hibs have a job on their hands in Poland this week as they take on Legia Warsaw in the second leg of their Conference League play off.

David Gray’s side will have had a full week of preparation by the time it comes to kick off away from home, as they seek a major scalp and rewards to boot. Progress to the league phase of UEFA’s new domestic club competition would rake in millions for the Easter Road coffers on top of at least six more games on the continent.

They trail 2-1 from the first leg at Easter Road, but Josh Mulligan’s goal near the end of that clash last week has provided hope for the travelling contingent. Here’s all you need to know about the broadcasting, ticketing and team news for this game.

Is Legia Warsaw vs Hibs on TV?

Hibs’ UEFA Conference League play off second leg against Legia Warsaw has not been picked up by any TV channels. BBC Scotland also opted to show Aberdeen’s UEFA Europa League play-off round first leg against FCSB of Romania at Pittodrie last week instead of the Hibs game.

Hibs v Legia Warsaw live stream

The match between Legia Warsaw and Hibs will not be on TV, but those who aren’t in Poland can still watch proceedings live. The match has been picked up by SolidSport - who Hibs fans will be familiar with after previous European matches against FC Midtjylland, Partizan Belgrade and last week’s first leg.

Match passes are £12 for UK-based supporters and you can find out more about how to purchase the stream at the SolidSport website. There will be a full match replay and highlights available after the game via Hibs TV. You can also read the Evening News’ player ratings and post match content right here on our website from our man, John Greechan, over in Poland.

Hibs v Legia Warsaw tickets

Tickets for the UEFA Europa Conference League tie between Legia Warsaw were available to purchase through the official Hibernian FC ticket portal with adults at £17. With this being an away tie in Europe, there are some more specific instructions for those who got tickets to follow. All tickets will be physical PDF tickets and must be collected from one of the designated collection points in Warsaw. Supporters must also provide their passport and email confirmation at the point of collection and without these documents, the ticket can’t be picked up. Photo ID must be displayed at the point of entry and the passport number will be checked against the passport number that is shown on the ticket.

Hibs v Legia Warsaw team news

Hibs were without summer signing Jamie McGrath for the last few matches prior to last week’s first leg but he returned to action in a boost for Gray and co. Joe Newell has missed all of this season so far but Hibs have no fresh concerns reported ahead of Thursday’s game.

Martin Boyle said ahead of battle: “The fans turn up in their numbers every week, spending a fortune, which we as players and the club really appreciate, and all the away trips that they've been doing, so hopefully we can give something back by giving them European football. It'll be extremely tough for us, but we're quite confident in the building that we can get the job done."