Hibs have work to do in their Conference League clash with Legia Warsaw

Legia Warsaw head coach Edward Iordanescu has admitted to the Hibs tactic he had his side guarded against - as a penalty verdict is provided.

The Polish side claimed a 2-1 success in the first leg of the Conference League play-off on Thursday night. A penalty was eventually awarded to them after a lengthy VAR check, with Rocky Bushiri deemed to have handled the ball in blocking an effort bound to be on target.

Jeane Pierre-Nsame converted and Pawel Wszolek grabbed the winner but Josh Mulligan’s late reply throws David Gray’s side a lifeline ahead of their rematch next week. The Legia boss admitted long ball routes by Hibs had given him food for thought, as he was left frustrated by the late goal conceded.

Legia Warsaw on Hibs penalty game

Iordanescu said: “Congratulations to my players. It was a very important victory. They're a very tough opponent, a difficult ground. They play physically and intensely, and they have the support of the stands. It's very difficult to get a good result here. We played well tactically and technically for most of the match. We were well-engaged in the physical battles.

“I'm pleased with these aspects and congratulate my players. On the one hand, I'm happy that we won, but on the other, I'm a little frustrated. We were leading 2-0, had a chance to score a third, and in the end, the match ended 1-2. What I liked was the way we played after the first goal. We kept pushing for more goals. That's the mentality and personality I expect. But we have to keep fighting.

“We rotated several matches. We try to keep some players as fresh as possible. This was our seventh European match in a month. It's not easy. That's why we rotate and keep players fresh. On the other hand, we're bringing in some players to maintain aggression. Ryoya and Mileta were instructed to press the home defenders. Jean-Pierre and Wahan did a very good job in this regard. If we didn't do these things, the opponents could force us into defense and send long balls. And we didn't want that.”

Why Hibs had penalty given against them versus Legia Warsaw

Meanwhile, Bobby Madden has provided his verdict on the penalty given against Bushiri. The ex ref said on Instagram that while was ultimately the correct one, it’s not one that he feels many officials would want to give, throwing criticism at the governing bodies. He said on social media: “Football’s governing bodies have spent the last few years unravelling the mess they’ve made of handball, and I actually thought it was going well.

“In recent months a new phrase has been passed to Referees/VAR’s. “If it’s a shot on target and it hits an arm, WE expect a penalty”. So if your hand/arm is in a natural position, or even if it’s hitting your body if not your hand/arm THEY expect a penalty. What an absolute shambles.

“I feel sorry for the Referee’s/VAR’s. I’m sure 99% won’t want to give them, but when you essentially have your boss saying they want a penalty there’s not a lot you can do. Awful stuff.”