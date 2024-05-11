Livingston and St Mirren strike deals as Celtic trio head for the exit
Hibs face Aberdeen at home this weekend in the Scottish Premiership. They are looking to bounce back from their 2-1 away loss against Ross County last time out.
Hearts, on the other hand, lock horns with Dundee at home following their 0-0 draw at Kilmarnock. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours from around the division…
Livingston extend loan
Livingston have extended goalkeeper Kieran Wright’s stay from Rangers. The former Scotland youth international, 24, is on an emergency loan with David Martindale’s side and will stay for another seven days.
His contract at Ibrox expires in the summer of 2025 and he has been with the Gers for his whole career to date. He has also had spells away at Raith Rovers, Partick Thistle and Alloa Athletic in the past.
Celtic trio to leave
Celtic are poised to cut ties with MacKenzie Carse, Ben Quinn and Kai McLean, as per a report by the Daily Record. The trio are set to head out the exit door when this campaign is over.
They have all played for the Hoops’ B team in the Lowland League over recent times. Brendan Rodgers’ side face Rangers this weekend in a big game at the top of the league.
St Mirren strike deal
St Mirren have tied down Elvis Bwomono to a new deal. The 25-year-old full-back has put pen-to-paper until 2025 with the Buddies.
The former Southend United man joined them in 2023 and has since become a key player. He has said: “I'm delighted to be staying for another year. Since I came to the club in December everyone has made me feel really welcome and a real part of it so I'm happy to staying here.”
