Hibs have made their latest transfer move.

Malky Mackay says Hibs have signed a star who will only get better after the club secured the services of Kieran Bowie.

The striker has signed a long-term deal with the club as he leaves Fulham following loan spells at Northampton Town in the EFL. He hasn't made a senior appearance for the Premier League side but he has impressed in his time at the Cobblers. Hibs say Bowie joins “for a significant fee and has penned a four-year deal.”

David Gray has already made moves this week, with the Hibs head coach adding Nicky Cadden and Junior Hoilett on the flanks. Now he has signed a forward to bolster his central striker options alongside Dylan Vente and Mykola Kukharevych, and sporting director Mackay reckons it's a shrew move for the club.

He says it’s a deal the club have spent a length of time on. Mackay explained: “This is a transfer that we’ve been working on for some time and we’re delighted to get it done.

“Kieron has performed well since his breakthrough season with Raith and will continue to get better and better as his career develops. He’s a really ambitious young man and I look forward to seeing him in Hibs green and white.”

Gray added: “Kieron is an exciting Scottish talent, and we’re thrilled to bring him to the Club. He can play anywhere across the front three and his pace and power will give us an extra dimension going forward. He has all the attributes to be a success in this league.

“Players of Kieron’s ability and potential are always in high-demand, so to sign of player of his calibre shows the ambition that we’ve got here.”