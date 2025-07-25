The Hibs sporting director has sent a parting message to the player as he leaves Easter Road.

Malky Mackay has praised one departing Hibs talent as he prepares for life up north after ending time at Easter Road.

Oscar MacIntyre is a product of the club’s youth academy and has had loan spells with Annan Athletic plus Queen of the South in time at Hibs. The left back has built up plenty of senior experience with 60 games at League One level and with chances of edging either Nicky Cadden or Jordan Obita out of senior contention unlikely, he is going back to the third tier permanently.

Inverness CT have made their move on a one year deal. Sporting director Mackay had high praise for the departing 20-year-old who is now being challenged to forge a senior career for himself elsewhere.

Malky Mackay verdict on departing Hibs player

He said: “First of all, I would like to wish Oscar all the best in his future career. He is a great kid, with an excellent attitude and is a credit to his family. This move will give Oscar the chance to kick-on with the rest of his career and to challenge himself at a competitive level with a good club. Everyone at Hibernian FC wishes Oscar all the best.”

A Hibs statement reads: “We can confirm that Oscar MacIntyre has joined Inverness Caledonian Thistle on a permanent transfer. The Academy graduate made his senior First Team debut in May 2022 against St Johnstone as a second half substitute. MacIntyre also played every minute of Hibs Under-19s’ 2022/23 UEFA Youth League campaign, performing against Molde FK, FC Nantes and Borussia Dortmund, while playing two more times for the First Team that same season. He went on to spend the 2023/24 season out on loan with Queen of the South and Annan Athletic, before rejoining the former on loan for the 2024/25 campaign.”

Hibs transfer exit confirmed

An Inverness statement adds: “Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC are delighted to announce the permanent transfer of defender Oscar MacIntyre from Hibernian FC, on an initial 1-year deal subject to SFA clearance. Oscar, 20 years-old, predominately a left back but can also play right back. He signed for the Hibernian Academy in 2019 from fellow Edinburgh side The Spartans. He signed his first professional contract with the Hibees in 2021 and he made his first team debut in May 2022.

“While at Hibs, Oscar had two loan spells with League One side Queen of the South both last season and previously for the first half of season 2023-24. He spent the second half of 2023-24 on loan at Annan Athletic. The club would like to place on record our thanks to Hibernian FC for their assistance with this transfer. Welcome to Inverness, Oscar!”