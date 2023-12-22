Will Fish, on loan from Manchester United to Hibs.

They grow up so fast, these promising youngsters with their elite academy groundings. But they only achieve full maturity once they’ve made that giant leap into a team where winning and losing actually matters.

Which is why former Scotland captain Darren Fletcher, now technical director at Manchester United, had absolutely no qualms about sending Will Fish on loan to Hibs. Twice. The arrival of Nick Montgomery as Easter Road gaffer in September merely strengthened Fletcher’s belief that the centre-half is in the ideal environment to complete his footballing education.

Man U technical direct Darren Fletcher in action at the David Gray Testimonial earlier this season.

Fish is fairly blunt about some of the physical and tactical challenges he’s faced in his two loan spells with Hibs. From wrestling with guys built like light-heavyweight boxers every time a ball comes into the box, to coping with the all-angles attack of teams like Celtic and Rangers, he’s learning something new every time he pulls on the jersey.

But the biggest leap has been in adjusting his mentality, the 20-year-old explaining: “These loans are so crucial for young players because you can be dragged into Academy football where it’s nice and you’re not playing for anything really. Here there’s a lot on the line and you feel the pressure every week - but it’s really good to experience it in the real world.

“Manchester United wanted me to come here because you’re dealing with a lot of physicality and, on the flip side, you are playing in a lot of big games. Celtic and Rangers, then playing at Hampden this season too - all great experiences.”

Revealing the seal of approval bestowed upon Monty by Mayfield’s most famous footballing son, Fish said: “Darren Fletcher texted me when the new manager came in because he knows him from their younger days. Fletch is a top guy - and he has no worries about me playing in Scotland.

“There are not many players down south who will play for clubs with the backing Hibs have. I came here last season, loved it and decided this was the best place for me to come back to and continue my development. I feel a real connection with the club, I’m learning all the time and I think we can be successful.

“This is a league where a lot of teams have big boys up front, and every team has a threat. The style of play is quite direct for the majority of sides we play against. So it has been a real learning curve for me and, as the weeks go by, I’m experiencing more and getting used to how you deal with those challenges.

“It’s a different way of playing. But it depends what team you’re playing because everyone will have different ways to combat what we’re trying to do. That’s where you need to be clever and work out how to play against that. I am enjoying it and looking forward to the future.”

Aware that there’s a clause in his contract allowing United to recall him in January, Fish – in his second loan spell with Hibs - has spoken publicly about wanting to stay until the end of the season, at least. And manager Nick Montgomery would like to go even further, hoping to strike a deal that would keep the young defender around in the longer term.

Admitting it was “humbling” to hear Monty speak about him in such glowing terms, Fish was less willing to be drawn on his future in conversation this week, saying: “It’s always going to be talk in the background, but I am fully focused on my time at Hibs. Who knows what will happen in the future?

“Right now I just want to rack up as many games as possible, get to the end of the season. It’s not something I’m actively thinking about, I’m focused on the games we have.

“The manager has been very good at dealing with the players and gives you that sort of love feeling. The boys take a lot away from that. Right now it’s just game by game and the future will take care of itself.”

Fish will be in the thick of the action as Hibs take on Ross County in Dingwall tomorrow, with the home side under pressure to respond after new gaffer Derek Adams launched an angry rant about the standard of football in Scotland’s elite division. They’ll either come out determined to prove him wrong. Or be entirely demotivated by their manager taking the nuclear option so early in his tenure.

Asked if we could expect County to come out playing like prime Barca, a laughing Fish said: “I hope not! I’m sure the Ross County players will be fired up and ready to prove a point to the new manager this weekend. I think it will be a good game and equally so, we’re on the back of a defeat so we want to turn that around as well.”