Hibs will take on Ross County this weekend off the back of defeat to St Johnstone. The Hibees had been enjoying a glorious run of form which saw them win four out of five fixtures but this recent defeat puts them back down to sixth in the league.

A singular goal for the Saints' Graham Carey was all that split the two sides at McDiarmid Park as the home side begins to find their rhythm under Craig Levein. Next weekend will see the Easter Road outfit head up to the road to face a side with a similarly new manager. This manager, however, has recently slammed the Scottish Premiership and the quality of football it produces.

Speaking after Ross County's last minute defeat to Dundee - in which Joe Shaughnessy scored a dramatic 96th minute-winner - the new boss Derek Adams has been quick to attack the sport in this country.

"The standard is shocking. It's one of the worst games I've ever seen", Adams told BBC Sportsound. "I've been back and I see the standard and I think 'wow - any chance?' If I'm a spectator watching this today, I'm thinking 'is this what Scottish football is all about?' It needs to up its game."

Adams was recently appointed the County manager following Malky MacKay's dismissal having been at Morecambe since February 2022. Adams is no stranger to the Inverness side having been a player at the club on two occasions and managing the side from 2007-2010 and again from 2011-14.

"I've left a team down in League Two that's miles better than this team. Miles", Adams continued. "That's saying something. We had the bottom budget in League Two and they were 100 times better than this."