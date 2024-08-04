Man Utd star suffers brutal injury in Liverpool friendly as Erik ten Hag provides latest on ex-Hibs ace
Former Hibs defender Will Fish has suffered a bad injury with Manchester United as the new season dawns.
The centre-back has spent the last couple of seasons on loan at Easter Road but he has been with the Premier League giants on their tour of America this pre-season. Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag watched as his side lost 3-0 to rivals Liverpool but the biggest concern may have been his injuries at the back.
Jonny Evans had to be subbed at half-time while Victor Lindelof was substituted as a precaution in the clash. The biggest concern was Fish, who was consoled by his manager on the park as a stretcher came to take him off the park.
His leg was put in a brace as he was eventually carried off the park. In a post-match assessment, ten Hag says that it was an impact problem and that the severity of it is yet to be determined.
He said: “We have to see what has gone on. The assessment, of course, with Will Fish is it’s an impact injury. We also had to sub Jonny Evans at half-time because he was ill. Victor Lindelof [was] a precaution. So, yeah, there are some injuries, but we have to see how bad it will be."
Leny Yoro is another Man United centre-back who is injured, as spaces to fight for a place at the back seemed to be opening up for Fish. But now he will have to see how long his own recovery from injury will be.