Former Hibs defender Will Fish | Getty Images

He picked up the injury playing for Man Utd against Liverpool.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Hibs defender Will Fish has suffered a bad injury with Manchester United as the new season dawns.

The centre-back has spent the last couple of seasons on loan at Easter Road but he has been with the Premier League giants on their tour of America this pre-season. Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag watched as his side lost 3-0 to rivals Liverpool but the biggest concern may have been his injuries at the back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonny Evans had to be subbed at half-time while Victor Lindelof was substituted as a precaution in the clash. The biggest concern was Fish, who was consoled by his manager on the park as a stretcher came to take him off the park.

His leg was put in a brace as he was eventually carried off the park. In a post-match assessment, ten Hag says that it was an impact problem and that the severity of it is yet to be determined.

He said: “We have to see what has gone on. The assessment, of course, with Will Fish is it’s an impact injury. We also had to sub Jonny Evans at half-time because he was ill. Victor Lindelof [was] a precaution. So, yeah, there are some injuries, but we have to see how bad it will be."

Leny Yoro is another Man United centre-back who is injured, as spaces to fight for a place at the back seemed to be opening up for Fish. But now he will have to see how long his own recovery from injury will be.